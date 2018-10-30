Death and Nightingales on BBC2 – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is trialling another rugged look in BBC2 drama Death and Nightingales, from The Fall writer Allan Cubitt.

A “gripping drama” based on Eugene McCabe’s book of the same name, the show takes place in one 24-hour period in 1885. Set in the Irish countryside, the three-parter sees Beth Winters trying to escape her limited life and strict, protestant stepfather Billy, with the help of the charming Liam Ward.

When is Death and Nightingales on TV?

An air date for Death and Nightingales is yet to be announced.

Who’s in the cast?

Dornan, who played serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall, has been cast in the part of Liam Ward, and is joined by Matthew Rhys (The Americans), who plays Billy, and Ann Skelly (Red Rock) as Beth Winters.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet — we’ll keep you posted.

What else do I need to know?

If you thought this might be a sweet, coming-of-age story, think again — the synopsis sounds pretty ominous: “As decades of pain and betrayal finally build to a devastating climax, Death and Nightingales is a powerful and gripping drama that follows a woman struggling to control her own destiny and will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.”

Although when a show has ‘death’ in the title, that might be an initial clue.

On joining the cast, Dornan said: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward.”

Skelly added: “Playing such a strong character as Beth Winters is truly an actor’s dream, and a fantastically intense challenge to be given the opportunity to play. And to get to work with such brilliant actors like Matthew and Jamie, and a director like Allan Cubitt, is just surreal to me. I can’t wait to start!”