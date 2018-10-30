Accessibility Links

  3. Bethany and Ryan’s romance hots up in Coronation Street – but what about Craig?

Bethany and Ryan’s romance hots up in Coronation Street – but what about Craig?

The pair share a kiss as Michelle turns matchmaker

itvjh

Coronation Street‘s Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) have had a few false starts in getting their romance off the ground, but next week the pair get closer to becoming a fully-fledged cobbles couple – thanks to some intervention from Ryan’s mum Michelle (Kym Marsh).

Last month the Connors were involved in a devastating car crash that saw gangster Ronan Truman (Alan McKenna) pay the price with his life for his vendetta against the clan who he blamed for the death of his son, Cormac.

Ali Neeson (James Burrows) killed the crime boss at the scene and made it look like he’d succumbed to his injuries before the ambulance could get there, and the guilt-ridden GP recently shared his deadly secret with mum Michelle. The Connor matriarch’s other son, Ryan, was hospitalised as a result of his serious injuries.

Bethany has been visiting her friend in hospital, and out of her concern comes the sense the spark between them that fizzled out a while back when Ryan planned to return to Ibiza after visiting Weatherfield for Michelle and Robert’s doomed wedding could be reignited.

On Monday 5 November, Ryan is home having been discharged, and ‘Chelle decides it’s time for some match-making as she reckons her boy and Bethany would make a great couple – they just need a nudge in the right direction.

Are Craig and Bethany well and truly over after she kisses Ryan?

Enjoying a date organised by meddling Michelle on the pretext of celebrating his return to the street, the flirting turns serious as Ryan opens up to Bethany, confessing he’s been plagued by nightmares since the accident.

itvjh

No stranger to trauma herself after her grooming and abuse ordeal left a huge impact on her mental health, sympathetic Bethany reassures Ry he’s got nothing to worry about – and plants a tender kiss on the DJ.

Does this latest romantic development for Bethany mean there’s no chance of reconciliation between her and lovable ex Craig Tinker? The trainee copper’s OCD and disastrous dalliance with vengeful stalker Kayla Clifton put the mockers on their sweet courtship, but fans were hoping they’d get back together and try again. Now Bethany’s locking lips with cool dude Ryan, that doesn’t look likely…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

