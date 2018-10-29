Accessibility Links

  Ryan has shock confession for Bethany on Coronation Street

Ryan has shock confession for Bethany on Coronation Street

Will she able to help with Ryan's big problem?

Ryan Connor will decide to confide in Bethany Platt on next week’s Coronation Street when he admits that he’s still having nightmares in the wake of his recent car accident. As Corrie fans know, Ryan’s life was left on the line in the aftermath of the recent smash-up that resulted in gangster Ronan Truman’s untimely demise. New plotline details released on the ITV soap’s official site reveal that Ryan will continue to be traumatised by the ordeal, but opts to share his worries with Bethany. Will she be able to help?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this month, actor Ryan Prescott (who plays Ryan) expressed his hopes that Bethany could be a stabilising influence on his character following his recent stay in hospital: “Ryan has definitely got his sights set on Bethany. He’s still chipping away there. And I love working with Lucy [Fallon] – she’s fantastic. So there could be something there – I think her strength has great appeal for Ryan.”

Ryan has, of course, been rebuffed once before by Bethany, but perhaps there’s still hope for the pair as their friendship grows? Prescott, for one, feels that despite having a tendency to get himself into trouble, Ryan does have his saving graces:

“Ryan’s misunderstood. His heart’s in the place, but things just seem to go the wrong way for him because he makes poor choices that create pressure for himself. So he has a good heart, but he is a bit of a div. As an actor, though, that’s great.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

