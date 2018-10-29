Kate and Rana propose to each other on Coronation Street – and start making baby plans!

Coronation Street fan favourites Kate Connor and Rana Nazir look set to propose to each other in next week’s episodes of the ITV soap. And once the pair get engaged, it isn’t long before they start making plans to have a baby.

New details released today on the official Corrie website reveal that Rana will soon return to Weatherfield, having been away these last few months on a cruise with her mum. And once she’s reunited with Kate, the two of them end up both presenting ring boxes – a gesture that leaves the pair shocked as realisation dawns that they’d each had the same idea to spring a surprise engagement.

Of course, the two of them say yes, all of which leads to Kate suggesting to Rana that they start some baby research and look at some different options. So will they be extending their family any time soon?

Speaking back in April to RadioTimes.com, actress Faye Brookes, who plays Kate, said that she wanted her character to have a long future with Rana and backed the idea of the two of them to start a family:

“I would like to see them get married and for one of them to have a child. It would be quite significant for a lesbian couple to be married and go through that whole process,” the Corrie star said.

Keep your fingers crossed #Kana fans!

