Coronation Street: Daniel begs Sinead to have a termination after discovering she has cancer – watch the brand-new scene

Get a sneak-peek look at Monday's episodes

Screen Shot 2018-10-29 at 09.59.43

Tonight’s emotional Coronation Street double bill will see Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) discover that pregnant girlfriend Sinead Tinker (Katie Jarvis) has been keeping her cervical cancer diagnosis from him. This evening’s episodes will see Sinead get rushed to hospital after passing out in the ladies’ toilets at work. As she undergoes tests, Daniel becomes aware that something is seriously wrong and it’s left to Ken to break the news that Sinead has cancer.

Advertisement

In this new sneak-peek scene, Daniel can be seen looking horrified when Sinead reveals that she’s refused treatment as it would mean losing their baby. Beside himself, Daniel implores Sinead to do whatever it takes to increase her chances of survival, but she’s adamant that their baby’s life comes first.

Standing by her hospital bedside, Daniel implores, “Sinead, I know that you think you’re doing the right thing, but this is insane. You need to have a termination and start the strongest available treatment right now. I can’t lose you. I wouldn’t survive. If you really loved me, you wouldn’t risk leaving me. You’d do everything and anything you could to get well again.”

Screen Shot 2018-10-29 at 10.02.50

The second part of Monday’s double bill will solely feature the characters of Daniel, Sinead, Ken and Peter as the Street’s first family – the Barlows – take centre stage in an episode written by Chris Fewtrell.

Says actor Rob Mallard: “The episode is a real vote of confidence not only in the cast, but in the characters and the story that they thought it could support a whole half hour,” says Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel. “I love working with Chris (Gascoyne, Peter), Bill (Roache, Ken) and Katie (McGlynn, Sinead).

“It was like doing a play, we had a read through and rehearsals. The pressure was on because in a normal episode they cut away to another storyline but this one is all on us. We had a great time filming it. I got to flex acting muscles I don’t necessarily use every day – it was very challenging.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

