What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on TV?

The host is joined on the sofa by Brendan O’Carroll – the man behind Mrs Brown’s Boys – whose new quiz show For Facts Sake is currently airing on BBC One on Monday nights. Big Brother and The Voice UK presenter Emma Willis also drops by to talk about her new show Delivering Babies, which can be seen on UKTV’s W channel. Plus, an appearance by Chabuddy G, star of award-winning sitcom People Just Do Nothing, with Boyzone performing live in the studio and discussing their forthcoming farewell tour.

How many episodes will there be in the new series?

12 instalments have been confirmed.

Where is it filmed?

Funny you should ask. The new series of The Jonathan Ross Show will become the first show to be filmed at Television Centre – the old home of the BBC. Since its closure in 2013, the site has been undergoing a major renovation, retaining three of its original studios. Ross’s show – which airs on BBC’s rival ITV – will be recorded in the newly-refurbished Studio TC1.