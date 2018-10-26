Accessibility Links

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Emily Atack, Lucy Fallon and Nigel Farage are among the early rumoured campmates for ITV's Australian reality show

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon, gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show…

Here’s some of the rumoured celebs who have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Kieran Hayler

Kieran Hayler and Katie Price (Getty, EH)

Katie Price’s ex and former stripper Kieran Hayler might be going down under this year.

A source told The Sun: “He’s been in contact with the show’s bosses and has been bragging to his mates about being in this series.

“Kieran wants to show the public he’s a real bloke and isn’t scared of the challenges.”

Charlotte Dawson

Charlotte Dawson (Getty, EH)

Charlotte, daughter of comedian Les Dawson, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Ex on the Beach.

Her stint on Celebs On The Farm should prepare her well for the wild creatures down under, too…

Kate Garraway

EP 4726 - KATE GARRAWAY 02

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was reportedly approached by I’m a Celeb bosses to join the 2018 series.

A source told The Sun: “Kate has been approached by show producers because they know she would be TV gold.

“Kate has always been relatable and game for a challenge but since entering her fifties she’s embracing all aspects of life and sees the Aussie jungle as the ultimate life test.”

Dani Dyer

Love Island 2018: Dani Dyer

Could 2018 be the first year we see a father-daughter duo enter the jungle? With bookies slashing odds on Love Island winner Dani Dyer taking part in this year’s I’m A Celeb to 2/1, it’s becoming a real possibility. Her dad’s name has already entered the rumour mill, after he admitted on Good Morning Britain that he loves reality shows. Tenuous, perhaps, but we can dream…

There was plenty of talk around Dani and Jack Fincham getting their own series in the weeks following the Love Island finale, but nothing has materialised as yet. Could capturing the Queen of the Jungle crown could be her next move?

Nadiya Hussain

tv-100-nadiya-hussein

The Bake Off 2015 winner sparked rumours that she could be set for a trip to Oz during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine in which she told the host that she would indeed consider taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“I would be tempted,” she said when Lorraine asked her if she would go on the series. “I’m not saying yes…”

She also added that she “wouldn’t mind” using her culinary skills to cook for the camp, but added that she’s not sure she’d be able to make much out of the ingredients on offer. “I’m not sure what I would do with rice and beans,” she said.

Charlie Sloth

Charlie Sloth, BBC Pictures

Charlie Sloth is yet to reveal any plans for life after Radio 1 after leaving the station (and 1 Xtra) sooner than expected following a sweary ramble on stage during Edith Bowman’s acceptance speech at a radio awards ceremony.

The DJ, 31, was due to do ten more shows for the BBC but found himself an immediate free agent after his interruption at the Arias Award Ceremony when Bowman was announced winner of Best Specialist Music Show – a category Sloth was also nominated for.

Describing the moment as “a bit of bants”, Sloth has since apologised for his actions, which have been compared to Kanye West’s 2009 MTV Movie Awards rant.

Could a stint in the jungle be next?

Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp, Getty

He’s best known for managing some of the best teams in football but Harry Redknapp could be swapping the pitch for the leafy wilderness Down Under.

“I’m not allowed to say!” he told his hosts on talkSPORT radio in October 2018, responding to the question of whether he’d signed up to the creepy-crawly infested show. “Anything could happen between now and then. I wouldn’t like to bet one way or the other…”

Redknapp – father to footballer and presenter son Jamie and uncle to Frank Lampard – is currently out of a job, after being sacked by Birmingham City in September 2017, but is under no illusion he’ll be king of the jungle. “I’m useless,” he told the Daily Mail back in 2013, adding that his wife Sandra “does everything. I can’t cook, I can’t make a coffee, I can’t do nothing.”

Aged 71, if you ask us it’s high time he learned to make a cuppa (even if it means lighting a fire on a jungle stove to do so…)

Anne Hegerty

Anne Hegerty on The Chase (ITV)

She made her name on The Chase as one of the ITV daytime quiz’s most formidable Chasers – but could Anne Hegerty put her wealth of knowledge to use in the I’m a Celeb camp?

Known to fans as The Governess, Anne is no stranger to Australia, regularly appearing on their version of The Chase. But could she be about to swap the shiny studio for the leafy jungle?

Sair Khan

Sair Khan, Getty

Coronation Street star Sair Khan would join a long history of soap stars camping out in the I’m a Celeb jungle. The actress – known for playing Alya Nazir on the ITV soap – is one of the latest celebs rumoured to join the reality jungle series.

She would join a host of Coronation Street stars to grace I’m a Celebrity, including Antony Cotton, Jenni McAlpine and Helen Flanagan.

Michael Le Vell

Michael Le Vell (Getty)
Coronation Street actor Michael Le Well, 53, is reportedly interested in joining the jungle after legal costs fighting a sex abuse allegation in 2013 — he was found not guilty — have rendered him bankrupt.

“It’s still early days for producers on I’m A Celeb, but Michael is a name they’re looking at,” a TV source told The Sun.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

