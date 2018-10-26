Emmerdale: Debbie vows to find Joe as Cain panics his killer secret will be exposed

Emmerdale‘s Debbie Dingle has been granted bail for organising the acid attack on Ross Barton, but as her trial and a possible prison sentence looms she has vowed to look for missing boyfriend Joe Tate who abandoned her on their wedding day but is most likely dead, with her father Cain being involved in his suspicious disappearance.

Tonight’s episode (Friday 26 October) saw Deb delighted when her solicitor told her she was free to go home having got bail, pending a trial in the not-too-distant future. Breaking down to parents Cain and Charity as they were reunited back in the village, angry Debbie revealed she wanted answers from Joe as his vanishing act still doesn’t add up, and she would not rest until she’d found him.

What she doesn’t know is Graham Foster had forced Joe out of the village to avoid being killed by stepgrandmother Kim Tate for double crossing her, but when he returned to face the music as the bitchy blonde took her place back at Home Farm he walked straight into a showdown with Cain, who punched the Tate tycoon to the ground for jilting Debbie.

Joe hit his head on a rock and it appeared Cain had killed him. Graham told him to run and promised to take care of things, but viewers saw Joe’s finger twitch as his body was loaded into a car. Later, Graham was seen returning from a location away from the village with a gun, with the inference being he finished the job and killed Joe himself – but he’s letting Cain think he was a murderer.

Charley Webb, who plays Debbie, recently told RadioTimes.com Debbie will be on a mission to find Joe but remain oblivious – for now – of her dad’s sinister secret. “If Debbie knew what Cain did it would definitely change their relationship and will be hard to forgive. Maybe Debbie could’ve dealt with it had Cain told her from the start, even though she would’ve been angry and upset.

“Her search for Joe is what we’re filming now so that’s going to last for a while. He literally vanished so she thinks it’s really odd, and wants to know exactly what happened. She doesn’t for one minute think he’s been hurt and rather than her being upset he left she’s more angry, which has been refreshing to play. She has to be strong for her and for Sarah, who is devastated Joe left.”

Next week, Cain – who barked at his daughter to forget about Joe as he started to loose his cool – unburdens himself to wife Moira about Joe, who confronts Graham after hearing the whole gory story. Will Graham admit Cain did not actually kill Joe? And how long before Debbie discovers the truth, and hears the heart-wrenching final voicemail from Joe where he reveals how much he loves Deb?

