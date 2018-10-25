EastEnders: Louise keeps Sharon’s secret as someone else threatens to tell Phil about Keanu affair

EastEnders‘ Sharon Mitchell managed to put stepdaughter Louise off the scent about her affair with Keanu Taylor by convincing her she’d got the wrong end of the stick, but her toy boy’s protective mum Karen is now threatening to tell Phil unless she calls it off.

Tonight’s episode (Thursday 25 October) picked up from Tuesday’s big cliffhanger where Lou was confirmed as the mystery blackmailer who’s been texting the illicit lovers they’re being watched and demanding they stop unless they want Mr Mitchell to know everything.

Cunning Keanu sneakily swiped the toxic teen’s blackmail burner phone and presented shocked Sharon with the evidence her husband’s offspring was the one behind the intimidation campaign. Confronting Lou, Shaz pulled out all the stops and gave an Oscar-worthy performance as she maintained she’d been spending time with Keanu to help get the Arches finances back on track while Phil was away.

As for the incriminating booty call voicemail left when Sharon dropped her phone mid-romp in the garage and it accidentally called Louise and left a saucy recording, resourceful Mrs Mitchell insisted the muscly mechanic was merely helping her to get in shape with a spot of personal training (so that’s what they call it).

Lou wasn’t buying it and stormed over to the Taylors’ to have it out with Keanu, only for Karen to step in and surprisingly cover for her son and deny there was anything untoward going on with him and Sharon, backing up her stepmother’s version of events.

Secretly calling Phil with the intention of putting him in the picture on his wife’s shenanigans, at the last minute Louise couldn’t bring herself to share her suspicions with her dad he was being cheated on as she doubted herself, and later drew a line under the matter where she made a squirming Sharon swear on Denny’s life she was telling the truth.

With the Louise problem seemingly shut down – for now, at least – Sharon’s sigh of relief was short-lived as Karen then called round revealing she’d help keep her sexy secret and duped Louise, but only to protect her son from Phil’s inevitable wrath. The Taylor tiger mum issued a stark warning to Sharon that if she didn’t end it with Keanu, she’d take him away from Walford and tell Phil herself – leaving Sharon to face the consequences…

After this near-miss, surely it can’t be long before Sharanu are properly rumbled? And is Louise really that gullible to accept her stepmum’s side of the story? We’re just counting down the days until Phil gets home for things to get really juicy – but when will that be?

