Hollyoaks teases 3 possible deaths as storm week ramps up

Hollyoaks‘ storm week is kicking in with structural damage in the village causing carnage and putting locals’ lives in danger, with the most recent cliffhanger leaving fans wondering about the fate of Lily McQueen, Romeo Quinn and Tegan Lomax.

Tuesday 23 October’s E4 episode featured spectacular set pieces including Tegan being buried under a tree after it was hit by lightning, and Lily fall into the water as the jetty outside the pub collapsed during an emotional confrontation with Romeo.

Teegs had gone looking for daughter Rose who was missing in the middle of Storm Belinda, but Tony Hutchinson found her safe and well hiding in the restaurant. However, the joy was short-lived as the tree fell and hit Tegan.

Brother Ste Hay and hew husband Harry Thompson were also on the scene (despite their hours-old marriage being in ruins thanks to the revelation of Harry’s affair with James Nightingale) as was Dr Misbah Maalik, escaping her violent son Imran, and the group pulled Tegan from under the stump and into the emporium. Misbah was forced to perform emergency surgery, but can she save Tegan before the ambulance gets there?

Over on the jetty, Romeo admitted to Lily he was in love with her, and despite her protestations she belongs with hubby Prince, the spark between the pair looked set to be on the verge of passion – until the wind broke the slats and Lily fell into the raging, freezing cold water below.

Romeo is seconds from plunging into the river himself, will he sacrifice himself to rescue the girl he loves? And will Misbah be able to save Tegan in time? Or are there more twists (and twisters) ahead, meaning any one of the Hollyoaks cast could cop it before the week is out and the storm subsides?

