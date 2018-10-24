Hollyoaks reveals Lily’s fate – cast react to storm week twist

Hollyoaks‘ Lily McQueen has survived storm week, narrowly escaping death after falling into the water and being rescued by husband Prince and best friend Romeo Quinn – but Prince is unaware she plans to run away with his mate after he declared his love for her.

Tonight’s dramatic E4 episode (Wednesday 24 October) revealed Tegan Lomax as the first casualty of Storm Belinda, who died in hospital after being hit by a tree that was struck by lightning. Fans gasped as the fate of Teegs and Lily hung in the balance, with both characters collapsing just before the cliffhanger.

Lily had been saved from a watery grave and appeared to be okay as she took refuge in the the pub, but when she and Romeo sneaked out they shared a passionate clandestine kiss behind Prince’s back, only for Lil to then pass out before eventually being resuscitated by CPR back in the Dog.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about this week’s action-packed event, Lauren McQueen (Lily) shared some secrets about being part of this year’s epic, weather-based stunt. “It was such an experience, we were learning new things like all the underwater filming which none of us had ever done before.”

“It was scary!” admitted Malique Thompson-Dwyer, aka Prince. “We filmed in a studio in Blackpool in this huge tank, so we were away from the main studio.”

“At one point we were four metres deep at the bottom of the pool,” says Owen Warner, who plays Romeo. “We were trying to hold our breath and use these special masks for air. It actually got a bit competitive to see who could hold their breath the longest – Lauren turned out to be the best in the end!”

As to Lily apparently choosing Romeo over Prince, and what that means for the future, McQueen reckons her alter ego is still torn between the two buff blokes. “She knows it’s wrong, but follows her heart in that moment – he’s just saved her life, she’s all flustered and it happens. She doesn’t really know what’s going on! I’d love for Lily and Prince to be happy, but obviously in Hollyoaks there are no easy, happy relationships!”

Tune in to Hollyoaks on E4 at 7pm and Channel 4 at 6.30pm to see what’s next for the love triangle after the drama of storm week, and whether Lily really has decided her marriage is over…

