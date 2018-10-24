What are the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

Black Friday 2018 is nearly upon us, with the retail discount day of the year falling on Friday 23rd November.

Shops and websites across the country will be slashing their prices in the run up to Black Friday, on the day itself and across the weekend… but what can we expect from one of the world’s biggest retailers, Amazon, here in the UK?

Will Amazon take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Amazon are one of the retailers that embrace Black Friday the most and will be sure to be offering a huge range of discounts and lightning deals on and around Black Friday.

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Amazon on Black Friday 2018?

Amazon are likely to be discounting across a huge range of their stock, so expect to see deals and lightning deals in 2018 across consumer electronics, laptops, headphones, TVs, soundbars and games consoles like the Nintendo Switch and games – plus a large selection of house and homeware on specials, fashion, food, toys, games and much much more.

It’s extremely likely that Amazon will significantly drop the prices of its own technology, including the Amazon Echo smart speaker, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Echo Dot as well as Firestick, Fire tablets and other devices.

In previous years Amazon has begun discounting its own items earlier, so keep a look out for a bargain before Black Friday.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…