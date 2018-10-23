Reunion for Coronation Street’s Carla and Peter after she reveals she still loves him?

Carla Connor and Peter Barlow have had one of the most complex relationships in Coronation Street history, but next week it appears the on/off couple could be headed for romance for the umpteenth time following a shock declaration of love.

Advertisement

Running the factory together has put the old flames back in each others’ orbit, and Peter finds himself preoccupied with his residual feelings for his ex. But secretly, the Barlow businessman plans to extricate himself from Underworld as he feels the professional arrangement is no longer working, and compromising the personal.

On Friday 2 November, Carla catches him in a clandestine meeting with competitor Nigel Steadman and discovers her former husband is considering selling his share and getting out of the knicker business.

Reassuring Peter they make a good team, and wanting to keep full control of her precious empire, Carla persuades him to stay put and says they just need to learn to trust each other…

But further wheeling and dealing is then uncovered, threatening Underworld’s whole future – and it seems Carla can’t resist the temptation of the old spark as she sheepishly confesses to dad Johnny that, despite everything he’s done, she is still in love with Peter…

Can the prickly pair put the past behind them and try again? Or will working together end up putting paid to any possible reunion?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.