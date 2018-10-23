I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

With I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on the horizon, gossip and rumours are spreading fast about who might be making an appearance in this year’s jungle contest.

From politicians to soap stars, anybody who’s anybody – and some who aren’t – have been linked to the reality show…

Here’s some of the rumoured celebs who have been getting the rumour mill turning so far…

Charlie Sloth

Charlie Sloth is yet to reveal any plans for life after Radio 1 after leaving the station (and 1 Xtra) sooner than expected following a sweary ramble on stage during Edith Bowman’s acceptance speech at a radio awards ceremony.

The DJ, 31, was due to do ten more shows for the BBC but found himself an immediate free agent after his interruption at the Arias Award Ceremony when Bowman was announced winner of Best Specialist Music Show – a category Sloth was also nominated for.

Describing the moment as “a bit of bants”, Sloth has since apologised for his actions, which have been compared to Kanye West’s 2009 MTV Movie Awards rant.

Soooo the Arias 😬… it was supposed to be a bit of bants with me jumping on stage, starting with me saying “ok ima let you finish” 🤷‍♂ it wasn’t directed at Edith, i love Edith and like I said so does my Mum ❤ I’ve apologised to Edith privately, I'm sorry to anyone I upset. — Charlie Sloth (@CharlieSloth) October 20, 2018

I’ve decided not do the remaining 10 shows on the BBC that I initially agreed. I love you all. Thank you ❤️ — Charlie Sloth (@CharlieSloth) October 20, 2018

Could a stint in the jungle be next?

Harry Redknapp

He’s best known for managing some of the best teams in football but Harry Redknapp could be swapping the pitch for the leafy wilderness Down Under…

Redknapp – father to footballer and presenter son Jamie and uncle to Frank Lampard – is currently out of a job, after being sacked by Birmingham City in September 2017, but is under no illusion he’ll be king of the jungle. “I’m useless,” he told the Daily Mail back in 2013, adding that his wife Sandra “does everything. I can’t cook, I can’t make a coffee, I can’t do nothing.”

Aged 71, if you ask us it’s high time he learned to make a cuppa (even if it means lighting a fire on a jungle stove to do so…)

Anne Hegerty

She made her name on The Chase as one of the ITV daytime quiz’s most formidable Chasers – but could Anne Hegerty put her wealth of knowledge to use in the I’m a Celeb camp?

Known to fans as The Governess, Anne is no stranger to Australia, regularly appearing on their version of The Chase. But could she be about to swap the shiny studio for the leafy jungle?

Sair Khan

Coronation Street star Sair Khan would join a long history of soap stars camping out in the I’m a Celeb jungle. The actress – known for playing Alya Nazir on the ITV soap – is one of the latest celebs rumoured to join the reality jungle series.

She would join a host of Coronation Street stars to grace I’m a Celebrity, including Antony Cotton, Jenni McAlpine and Helen Flanagan.

Michael Le Vell

Coronation Street actor Michael Le Well, 53, is reportedly interested in joining the jungle after legal costs fighting a sex abuse allegation in 2013 — he was found not guilty — have rendered him bankrupt.

“It’s still early days for producers on I’m A Celeb, but Michael is a name they’re looking at,” a TV source told The Sun.

Emily Atack

Best known for her role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the much-missed teen sitcom The Inbetweeners, 28-year-old Emily Atack hit the headlines recently after she was reportedly linked to Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sean(n) Walsh, days after pictures were published of him kissing professional partner Katya Jones.

A source told The Sun that show bosses were now considering Atack to be their ‘star booking’ after rumours of a fling emerged, having previously approached the star in July.

Tim Henman

The former tennis ace is a favourite to take part in this year’s contest, with odds of 11/2 at Betway. Nick-named ‘Tiger Tim’, Henman, 44, is a four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist and currently the bookies’ second-favourite to go into the jungle after X Factor’s Shayne Ward.

Jack Maynard

The YouTuber from Brighton and younger brother of singer Conor Maynard, Jack was last year booted out of the jungle back in 2017, after it was revealed that he’d previously posted racist and homophobic slurs on his social media.

However, he’s rumoured to be making a shock reappearance, alongside a couple of other I’m a Celeb… alumni….

Frankie Bridge

Former Saturdays band member Frankie Bridge is no stranger to reality TV, following her stint on Strictly back in 2014 – she proved a big hit with viewers, and was runner-up in the series finale.

Her hubby Wayne Bridge has also appeared on I’m a Celeb..! previously, so she’s no stranger to the show’s format.

Gemma Collins

Second time round could be a charm for Gemma Collins.

The TOWIE star appeared in the jungle last year but only lasted three days after unexpectedly quitting. She later revealed that she’d left for personal reasons amid allegations that her ex had assaulted her shortly before she flew out to Australia.

Jamie Laing

The Made In Chelsea star went down well on ITV2’s I’m a Celeb spin-off show Extra Camp last year and has a youth-skewed online following, which has apparently piqued ITV’s interest – plus he’s mates with the reigning Queen of the Jungle who must be able to put in a good word for him, right?

A TV source reportedly told The Sun: “Jamie has been telling friends he is in talks to do it, which is long overdue after his stints on the ITV2 show.

“Producers love that he has got a TV following and online fans with his own YouTube channel, as they are trying to snap up a younger audience.

“He’s a cheeky chappie and no doubt the public will fall in love with him like they did Toff.”

If all goes according to plan, a reporting job on This Morning may not be far away…

Rosie Marcel

Holby City actress Rosie Marcel – who plays Jac Naylor in the BBC drama – was recently asked whether she would want to appear on I’m a Celebrity.

“I’ve had a couple of meetings. I have spoken to them, it is something I would love to do actually,” she said. “I think for me it would be an amazing challenge.”

You heard it here first!

Aaron Chalmers

Former Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers told The Sun that he would “love to do the jungle”.

However, there is just one problem “I’m petrified of spiders,” he said. “There was one in the house the other day and I just ran away.”

Sounds like a perfect booking to us!

Brendan Cole

After it was revealed that Brendan Cole would not be appearing in Strictly Come Dancing this year, he was rumoured for an I’m a Celebrity appearance.

However, from looking at the live tour dates on Brendan’s website, he seems to be pretty busy in late November which is traditionally when the show kicks off Down Under.

Catherine Tyldesley

After leaving Corrie, Catherine Tyldesley was rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing. However, she denied the whispers and instead she’s now been tipped to head into the jungle.

Well, that is according to bookmaker Coral who said: “Rumours over her next career move went into overdrive after she spoke about her relatives in Australia and her desire to spend some time there, and we think it’s all building up to a perfect match with a stint in the jungle.”

Katie McGlynn, Shayne Ward or Faye Brooks

There’s usually a Coronation Street star or two who goes into the I’m a Celebrity jungle every year, and ahead of this series, tabloid reports are suggesting that not two but THREE of the soap’s big names are vying for a place in the line-up.

According to The Sun, a source said that following Jennie McAlpine‘s appearance on the show last year, “Faye, Shayne and Katie are all eager to follow in her place.

“But TV bosses will only take on one Corrie cast member and, so far, they have a tough decision on their hands.”