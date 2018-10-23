Hollyoaks cake fight! Mercedes attacks Goldie – as Goldie kisses Russ!

Hollyoaks is lining up an almighty McQueen showdown next week as Mercedes and cousin Goldie are set to have a massive cake fight in the pub, following a scandalous revelation about the landlady’s love life that threatens to ruin her upcoming wedding to Russ Owen.

Next week, Sylver McQueen panics when he realises the discarded mobile phone Russ’s son Max found after the storm is actually his, and contains hard evidence that he and Mercedes slept together in Magaluf during her hen party.

Not wanting the sexy secret not to be blown, he asks little sister Goldie to steal the phone so he can cover up the canoodling before the indiscretion is exposed, and jealous Russ realises he’s been right all along about his fiancee’s closeness to her cousin.

But this sets off a wild chain of events that culminates in Mercedes attacking Goldie with a load of cake, and neither of them coming off particularly well by the looks of it. In trying to help Sylver protect Mercy, does Goldie unwittingly reveal what’s on the phone to Russ and the rest of the family? Are they going to hear the voicemail confirming the cheating?

There’s yet more McQueen mayhem next week as Goldie and Russ end up kissing – what leads them to lock lips? Are we to assume Russ definitely does find out about Mercy and Sylver, and snogs Goldie as revenge?

Something tells us this is just the beginning as Hollyoaks are planning an hour-long special in November focusing on Mercedes’ wedding. But who is she marrying?!

