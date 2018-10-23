Emmerdale: Cain tells Moira he killed Joe

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle can’t cope with his guilty secret next week and confesses to wife Moira he believes he is responsible for the death of Joe Tate.

Canny Moira has clocked her husband’s strange behaviour for weeks and knows he’s hiding something. After briefly running out on her leaving a brief note saying he had to get his head together, Cain is back but still not his usual self.

With daughter Debbie facing an uncertain future over her punishment for organising Ross Barton’s acid attack, Cain is in pieces – but Moira manages to get him to open up about his sucker punch to Joe Tate that saw the businessman fall to the ground and hit his head on a rock, seemingly killing him instantly.

Moira is stunned, as the whole village thinks Joe cruelly jilted Debbie and abandoned her, but having been through a similar experience when Emma Barton died last year as a result of the women scuffling atop a very high viaduct, does her best to calm Cain down and make him see it was an accident.

When Cain reveals Graham Foster was there and went off to dispose of the body, forming an uneasy pact with the enigmatic manservant, Moira goes to Home Farm to confront him – completely unaware, as is Cain or anyone other than the viewers, that Joe survived Cain’s blow and his ultimate fate remains uncertain, with the implication being Graham finished the job with a gun and is pinning it on the Dingle bad boy.

Guilty Graham plays Moira’s Joe’s final emotional voicemail where he admits how much he loved Debbie and was looking forward to their future. Not wanting Cain to hear the recording as it could send him over the edge, Moira returns to her husband and says nothing about it, assuring him they can trust Graham to keep the killer secret – but is the manipulative Mr Foster playing with Moira’s emotions in the hope she’ll turn against her other half? How long until the truth about Joe’s disappearance gets out?

