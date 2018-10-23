Coronation Street to air special Barlows episode

The Barlow family take centre stage in a special edition of Coronation Street next week featuring just four characters, which will see Weatherfield’s most famous family reach crisis point.

The second part of Monday 29 October’s double bill sees Daniel Osbourne, Sinead Tinker, Ken Barlow and Peter Barlow face testing times as the truth about Sinead’s cancer diagnosis is revealed.

Sinead collapses at work and is rushed to Weatherfield General. Daniel is concerned, but has no idea his pregnant wife has cervical cancer, and when his father Ken finally tells him and admits he’s known for weeks but was respecting Sinead’s wishes to keep quiet, recriminations fly between father and son, before the action moves back to the street where Ken’s son Peter gets involved.

Laying bare decades of family feuds and resentment within the Street’s longest-serving clan, the special episode, written by Chris Fewtrell, delves deep into the cobbles’ history.

“The episode is a real vote of confidence not only in the cast, but in the characters and the story that they thought it could support a whole half hour,” says Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel. “I love working with Chris (Gascoyne, Peter), Bill (Roache, Ken) and Katie (McGlynn, Sinead).

“It was like doing a play, we had a read through and rehearsals. The pressure was on because in a normal episode they cut away to another storyline but this one is all on us. We had a great time filming it. I got to flex acting muscles I don’t necessarily use every day – it was very challenging.”

Catch the Corrie Barlow four-hander at 8.30pm on Monday 29 October on ITV.

