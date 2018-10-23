Coronation Street: killer Ali plans to confess as he faces Ronan’s grieving mum

Coronation Street‘s Ali Neeson can’t cope with his killer secret that he took the life of evil gangster Ronan Truman in the aftermath of the Connor car crash, and next week he meets his victim’s grieving mother – leading him to announce he is handing himself in to the cops.

On Friday 2 November, Ali meets Patti, Ronan’s mum, who has heard the trainee GP was the last person to see her late son alive and wants him to talk her through his final moments.

Ali struggles to keep it together as he’s faced with the reality of his actions – pulling out a fence post impaled in Ronan’s body in his crashed car before the ambulance got to the scene knowing it would kill him, but also end the villain’s vendetta against his family.

Lying to emotional Patti, Ali tells her he did everything he could to save Ronan’s life but it was too late… Breaking down to his own mum Michelle later, who knows what he did, Ali is a wreck and says he can’t live with what he did.

After hitting the bottle, Ali turns to Michelle’s partner Robert Preston and admits everything. But when he insists it’s time to come clean to the police, Robert begs him not to as it would be the end of his medical career – urging him to return to his studies and focus on the lives he could save in the future. Ali is convinced by the bistro owner’s words and decides against owning up.

So the secret remains safe – for now. But surely Corrie wouldn’t go to the trouble of introducing Ronan’s mother without her wanting to get to the bottom of what really happened to her son… Will the Truman family end up being a thorn in Ali’s side? And are Michelle and Robert in danger from reprisals for covering up the crime?

