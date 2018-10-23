Brody and Ollie face abuser Buster in Hollyoaks courtroom drama

Hollyoaks revisits the football abuse storyline next week when Buster Smith goes to court for his plea hearing, following his arrest for sexually abusing Ollie Morgan and Brody Hudson.

The predatory sports coach subjected teenager Ollie to an abusive ordeal that lasted months, before the lad bravely spoke up and confided in Brody, who confessed he too had been a victim of Buster’s back in his childhood but had kept the tragic secret to himself for years.

When word reaches the village next week Buster’s plea hearing is imminent and he plans to plead ‘not guilty’, Damon Kinsella secretly visits his dastardly dad and attempts to persuade him to change his plea and take responsibility for his abusive actions. But with evil Buster having already dismissed Brody when he tried to get him to apologise in the prison visiting room himself, chances of success for Damon seem slim.

As the day of the hearing arrives, Brody and Ollie decide they want to be there to look their tormentor in the eye in a show of survivor’s strength, and are joined by Damon, Ollie’s stepmum Mandy Morgan and her partner Darren Osbourne as they all take their place in the courtroom gallery.

Will Buster change his mind about the plea and finally admit his sick crimes? And what effect will seeing Buster again have on Ollie and Brody, who are still trying to process what they’ve been through? Hollyoaks have confirmed plans for a full-on trial for Buster in the new year, meaning there are more dramatic developments in store for the hard-hitting plot…

