Piper pregnancy shock! Neighbours plans baby drama

Neighbours is lining up another shock for Piper Willis next week when the traumatised teen thinks she could be pregnant by killer ex-boyfriend Cassius Grady.

The girl has has been on an emotional roller coaster for months after discovering the hunky gardener was responsible for the murder of his dad, Hamish Roche, but let Piper’s soul mate – and his secret half-brother –Tyler Brennan take the blame and rot in jail.

Once the truth emerged Ty was released, but there was no going back for him and Pipes and the cursed pair bid an emotional farewell after finally drawing a line under their relationship, while Cassius was banged up.

Finally ready to face the deceitful fella, Piper agrees to visit Cassius on Monday 29 October. But while he takes is as a positive sign all is forgiven, the beaten inmate is heartbroken when Ms Willis tells him she needs closure and never wants to lay eyes on him ever again.

Thinking she’s banished all traces of Cassius from her life, Piper later comes to a horrifying realisation while chatting to BFF Xanthe Canning back home about how nauseous and exhausted she’s been feeling – she might be pregnant!

Sharing her concerns with Xanthe and Bea Nilssen, Piper is in pieces at the possible pregnancy and on Tuesday 30 October she stuns Cassius by visiting him again, just 24 hours after declaring she wanted nothing to do with him.

Electing to keep quiet about her baby bombshell, for now, Piper starts to reconnect with Cassius and spends the rest of the week burying her head in the sand – refusing to even take the pregnancy test her friends buy her.

However, on Friday 2 November the secret threatens to be exposed when Sheila Canning finds the test and leaps to the assumption it belongs to her granddaughter Xanthe. Is the loyal teen prepared to take the heat for her pal and pretend it’s hers, or is Piper going to be forced to come clean? And is she actually going to take the test so she knows once and for all if she’s having a murderer’s baby?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.