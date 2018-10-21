Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Channel 4 and Sky Sports will once again share coverage of the Formula 1 2018 season.

This was set to be the final year that Channel 4 broadcasts the sport, after Sky Sports landed exclusive rights to F1 from 2019.

However, a new deal between Sky and Channel 4 means that F1 highlights will remain free to air on Channel 4 in 2019. The broadcaster will also have live coverage of the British Grand Prix.

That’s for next year, but there is still plenty of action to follow this season as the drivers’ and constructors’ championship heats up.

Find out how to watch it all below.

Channel 4 has coverage of 10 live races including Monaco, the British Grand Prix and the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. If you don’t have Sky Sports, you can watch it without a contract with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass.

Formula 1 live on TV: 2018 race calendar

25 March – Australian Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

8 April – Bahrain Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

15 April – Chinese Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

29 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

13 May – Spanish Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

27 May – Monaco Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

10 June – Canadian Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

24 June – French Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

1 July – Austrian Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

8 July – British Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

22 July – German Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

29 July- Hungarian Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

26 August – Belgian Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

2 September – Italian Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

16 September – Singapore Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

30 September – Russian Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

7 October – Japanese Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

21 October – USA Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV

28 October – Mexican Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

11 November – Brazilian Grand Prix

Watch on Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV, highlights on Channel 4

25 November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Watch on Channel 4, Sky Sports F1 or NOW TV