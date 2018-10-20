EastEnders Halloween horror: Kat and Jean panic as Hayley goes into labour

EastEnders has given us a first glimpse of Halloween in Albert Square as Hayley Slater goes into labour, then mysteriously disappears.

In new pictures from the episode airing on Tuesday 30 October, Kat Moon and Jean Slater are on the way home from a night out at the E20 club, with Jean looking a little worse for wear. Clad in spooky fancy dress for the Halloween-themed bash (although if anyone can tell us who Jean is meant to be, we’d be most grateful), Kat walks Jean home after she’s overindulged – and news reaches the pair Hayley has gone into labour.

However, the expectant Slater has vanished causing her relatives to worry for her welfare. Jean starts to panic and makes Kat promise to find Hayley, fearing her and the baby could be in danger. Kat goes off to start her search, but will she find Hayley in time to get her to hospital?

The build up to the birth has been extremely dramatic, even by Slater family standards, with Hayley putting her baby at risk by hitting the bottle, and contemplating jumping from the top of a tower block as she struggled with the guilt of her one-night stand with Alfie.

Where does Hayley go once she’s in labour as the Square celebrates Halloween? And could the secret about Kat’s husband Alfie Moon – soon to return to Walford – being the father be exposed as Hayley gives birth?

