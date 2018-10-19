Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s post-credits scene explained

Audiences are getting pretty used to waiting around after the end of movies these days, with all sorts of extra scenes, secret gags and hints at what’s to come hidden after the credits for the most dedicated viewers to see.

But while we expect these scenes to crop up in superhero movies, particularly Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, it’s unusual for the Jurassic Park franchise to include one – which is why the singular post-credits scene at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is so easy to miss if you’re not looking out for it.

Look away now if you want to avoid spoilers from the new film, some of which will be given away by the details of the post-credits scene.

Still here? Then you’re probably one of the viewers who bravely slogged through the ENTIRETY of the credits to be rewarded with one extra scene. There are no mid-credits scenes to keep you going on this one – you really do have to wait until the last visual effects artist has been honoured onscreen.

Anyway, the post-credits scene picks up where Fallen Kingdom left off, as various dinosaurs escape from captivity and enter the human world for the first time. In the film proper we saw the T-Rex squaring off against a lion, velociraptor Blue checking out some hot surburban real estate and the sea-dwelling mososaur getting ready to snack on some Surfer-n-turf – and the post-credits scene drops us in on one other species out in the real world.

The scene opens with a group of pterosaurs, free from both the park and human imprisonment in general, flying around what looks like the top of a skyscraper or radio tower.

As the camera pulls out, however, it quickly becomes clear that they’re flapping around the replica Eiffel Tower that sits on the Las Vegas Strip, suggesting that we’re either about to see a few flying dinosaurs hit the casinos or witness a surprisingly gory Hangover sequel.

In all seriousness, the scene mainly shows just how far some of the park inhabitants have managed to travel since escaping, and hints at the troubled coexistence human and dinosaurs will have to face in this new, truly Jurassic World.

Arguably, the scene doesn’t add much – it isn’t really a joke, or a new plot point and could just as easily have been slotted into the film’s main montage of dinosaurs entering human society – but let’s be honest, at this stage, we’d wait through the credits for just about anything.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in UK cinemas now