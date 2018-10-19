Is Seinfeld on Netflix?

The creation of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David and running on NBC in the US from 1989 to 1998, Seinfeld is one of the best-loved and most-celebrated sitcoms in American television history.

Set in an around an apartment block in New York, the show stars Jerry Seinfeld as a fictionalised version of himself as he goes about his daily life. It co-stars best friend Jason Alexander as Jerry’s best friend George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes and Michael Richards Cosmo Kramer, the strange neighbour from across the hall.

Widely regarded by television critics as one of the most influential comedies of the modern era, the cast and crew have gone on to many different successful projects – perhaps most notably Larry David as the star of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as star of Veep.

Some of the best-loved episodes of Seinfeld include The Parking Garage and The Chinese Restaurant.

At present, sadly Seinfeld isn’t available on Netflix in the UK.