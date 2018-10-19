EastEnders: why did dying Dr Legg and Martin throw shade at each other?

EastEnders‘ legend Dr Legg was back in his old local the Queen Vic tonight (Friday 19 October) for the first time in many years. The return of the soap icon, an original cast member when the show launched in 1985, should’ve been treated as a touching, triumphant homecoming by the community he served as a GP for decades – but not everyone gave him a warm welcome.

When Harold stepped through the Vic’s doors with close friend Dot Branning, who had invited him back to the pub for old times’ sake, Sonia Fowler was delighted to see the retired medic and excitedly alerted Martin Fowler to the veteran’s presence.

But moody Martin reluctantly shuffled over, shook the doc’s hand and mumbled “Lovely to see you,” before making it very clear he wasn’t up for reminiscing and immediately sitting back down on his own over the other side of the bar.

We weren’t the only ones taken aback by Martin’s blatant rudeness, as the good doctor himself tried to style out the embarrassing snub and got the drinks in. To be fair, Mr Fowler had a lot on his mind what with the ongoing situation with Ruby Allen’s allegation she was raped by his old schoolmates, but is that any excuse for not paying an icon the respect he deserved?

Dr Legg’s first scene in the soap’s opening episode was confirming the happy news to patients Pauline and Arthur Fowler they were pregnant with a third child, which turned out to be Martin. He was practically family to the old clans of the Square such as the Fowlers and the Beales – some respect wouldn’t have gone amiss. Or maybe Martin just doesn’t want to be reminded of his dead parents?

Proving he’s still sharp as a tack at 92, the doc later got his own back with a cheeky remark about Martin to Dot about as they hit the sherry together. “He does look like his father,” he said. “You’ll have to keep an eye on him!” And what exactly did that mean? Was he referring to Martin’s dad Arthur’s mental health problems that saw him rob from the locals to pay for daughter Michelle’s wedding to Lofty Holloway? Then suffer a nervous breakdown and end up jailed for fraud – twice? Is he implying Martin could inherit his unstable streak? If so, that’s pretty harsh. The shade is real.

His emotional confession to Dot he is dying may explain his devil-may-care attitude – if he’s not got much time left then he doesn’t give a stuff who he upsets with his comments. With Dr Legg announcing next week he’s refusing treatment for his illness, who else could be in the firing line as he throws caution to the wind in his dying days and passes judgment on everyone in Walford? Might he even turn out to be the one blackmailing Sharon and Keanu over their affair, disgusted at how Den and Angie’s little princess has lost her morals now she’s all grown up?

Don’t be fooled by the avuncular exterior – we reckon Dr Legg has still got a few surprises up his sleeve…

