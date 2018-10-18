Accessibility Links

Viewers shocked and outraged by how much Apprentice candidates think doughnuts cost

Candidates priced one 'premium' doughnut at £5

The Apprentice, BBC Pictures

It seems some Apprentice viewers were left with a bitter taste in the mouth after Wednesday’s sweet-themed week.

The challenge, which saw the two teams attempt to come up with a range of sweets and flog them to the public, proved just how out of touch some of the candidates are — although when they variously likened themselves to Google, the Duracell Bunny and Jordan Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street at the start of the series, our hopes for a people’s champion weren’t exactly sky high.

The cherry on the cake came when a ‘premium’ doughnut was priced at £5. And no, they weren’t stuffed with caviar.

Viewers were suitably outraged at the price inflation.

“That’s one expensive doughnut,” a viewer wrote on Twitter, summing up the thoughts of a nation.

To top it all off, the doughnuts were actually pretty inedible.

In the end, it was Frank Brooks who was left to the wrath of Alan Sugar’s pointy finger and ‘fired’. He told us the full story behind Kurran’s broken arm in the boardroom…

The Apprentice airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

