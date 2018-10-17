Dark Heart ITV: everything you need to know about the new crime drama starring Tom Riley

Starring Tom Riley as DI Will Wagstaffe, ITV’s new crime drama Dark Heart explores some seriously gruesome murders. The six-part series has been penned by Chris Lang, creator of Unforgotten and Innocent, and is arriving on our screens this autumn.

Advertisement

If it seems familiar, that’s because the first couple of episodes originally aired back in 2016 as a feature-length pilot on now-defunct channel ITV Encore.

But while Encore may have disappeared, Lang and his team thankfully got the go-ahead for a full series on ITV – and Wagstaffe is back for more.

Here’s everything we know about the new series of Dark Heart:

When is Dark Heart on TV?

The six-part series is set to premiere on Wednesday 31st October at 9pm on ITV, with episode two the following night (Thursday 1st November).

The series will continue to air on Wednesdays and Thursdays t 9pm.

The original pilot makes up the first two episodes of the new series, with four entirely new episodes to come.

What is Dark Heart about?

The series revolves around DI Will Wagstaffe, who is haunted by the murder of his parents when he was a teenager. The series will see him trying to solve brutal crimes while also attempting to hold his fractured life together.

His history continues to impact both his work and his personal life, affecting his on-off relationship with girlfriend Sylvie. His sister Juliette (Charlotte Riley) and her son Harry are the closest people in his life: Harry sees Wagstaffe (known as Staffe to his colleagues) as a father figure – a role he might not be suited for.

Dark Heart is inspired by characters from a series of novels by Adam Creed.

Is there a trailer for Dark Heart?

Yes: ITV revealed the suitably murky trailer for Dark Heart on 10th October, all to the tune of Frank Sinatra’s My Way…

Who will star in Dark Heart?

Tom Riley plays the lead role of Will Wagstaffe, with Charlotte Riley playing his sister Juliette. Miranda Raison stars as Staffe’s on-and-off-again girlfriend.

Advertisement

The series will also feature Anjli Mahindra and guest appearances from Claire Goose, Alex Carter, Clare Foster and Paul Kaye.