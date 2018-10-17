Coronation Street: Nick’s big secret unravels

Coronation Street returnee Nick Tilsley is hiding something about what he was up to in his year away from Weatherfield, and next week the mystery deepens as he continues to be plagued by phone calls from someone he’s clearly not being honest with about why he’s come back to the cobbles.

Advertisement

Realising his love for ex-wife Leanne Battersby still burns bright since dashing to her bedside after her car crash, Nick is desperate for them to reunite. But on Wednesday 24 October he’s deflated when Lee makes it clear she’s not interested in reigniting their romance, even after Nick secures Johnny Connor’s old flat for her and sister Toyah to live in. Pointing out separately to Nick and Leanne they belong together, young Simon Barlow is on a mission to play Cupid.

On Friday 26 October, Nick takes a call from someone only known as ‘E’ on the caller display, and suspicious Shona Ramsey overhears her boyfriend’s big brother telling the person on the other end of the phone he has been called away to ‘look after his mum’.

Confronting Nick on the lie, David Platt arrives home in the middle of his girlfriend and sibling having a huge row, which results in another bombshell being dropped that distracts from Mr Tilsley’s untruth and leaves him consumed with guilt he abandoned his family when they needed him most.

Later, Nick contemplates staying in Weatherfield and rings ‘E’ telling them his mother has taken a turn and he can’t go home yet… Who is ‘E’ and why is Nick lying to them and being so secretive to everyone else?

If tabloid rumours are to be believed, Nick has a secret wife following a whirlwind romance in his 16 months spent off screen, but the marriage has gone sour and he’s now trying to extricate himself – which would explain spinning a web of deceit to the oblivious ‘E’. However, reports claim she will track him down to the street before long, forcing Nick to come clean before announcing he wants a divorce…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.