Emmerdale’s Debbie Dingle to face five years in prison?

Is Emmerdale favourite Debbie Dingle about to be banged up for her part in the acid attack that left Ross Barton with facial scars? Debbie may not have thrown the noxious substance herself, but following perpetrator Simon’s arrest, she admitted to police to having wanted Joe beaten up – only for Simon to then attack Ross with acid in a case of mistaken identity.

Debbie has, of course, been on remand since her confession and will be seen in next week’s episodes sitting on the edge of her prison bed, hoping that she’s going to be freed at her bail hearing later that day.

When her solicitor arrives, Debbie is left speechless when her solicitor tells her that she has been given bail and can now go home. But then comes the shock news that Debbie could be looking at five years in prison as a result of her actions – a bombshell that leaves her sobbing at the prospect of her doomed future.

What with daughter Sarah’s health woes and Joe having recently left her in the lurch on her wedding day, might the pressure become too much for Debbie? And how would she cope with life behind bars?

