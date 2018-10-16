Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Chas and Paddy struggle at Grace’s funeral

Will the pair make it through the traumatic day?

25_10_EMM_GRACE_FUNERAL_03

Chas and Paddy face more emotional torment on next week’s Emmerdale when the day of their late daughter Grace’s funeral dawns. Viewers were left in pieces recently when Grace died not long after her birth, her parents having been told that she had no chance of long-term survival following a diagnosis of bilateral renal agenesis.

On the day of Grace’s funeral, an emotional Chas will be seen steeling herself for the ceremony by looking through Grace’s memory box. When Cain arrives, he embraces his tearful sister, but soon starts to wonder if Chas has lost faith in her daughter’s send-off when the Woolpack landlady reveals that it’s Paddy who has planned everything for the funeral.

25_10_EMM_GRACE_FUNERAL_02

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 25 October will see Paddy then arrive to tell Chas that Grace has arrived and, as they head outside, the pair are overwhelmed to see the tiny coffin, the floral wreath and the villagers lining the street.

25_10_EMM_GRACE_FUNERAL_01

But as Chas and Paddy make the painful walk towards the church, will the grieving pair be able to make it through this latest gruelling ordeal?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

