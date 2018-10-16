EastEnders: pregnant Hayley is rushed to hospital after huge bust-up with Kat

An under-pressure Hayley Slater will lash out on next week’s EastEnders when she discovers that Kat has reported her to social services. As we reported last week, Hayley is to consider taking her own life and thankfully gets talked down from the edge of a tower-block balcony by a concerned Jean and Kat.

But Hayley is in for a shock when, in the wake of the drama, a social worker calls round to discuss what has been happening. Assuming Jean is responsible, Hayley later goes to attack her, all of which leads to Kat and Stacey having to break-up the stand-off.

When everyone eventually calms down, Hayley realises that the one who actually contacted the authorities was Kat, who stands by her decision. But wanting to put things right, Kat tries to talk to Hayley, only for the pair to get into a huge argument over the situation.

In the wake of the row, Jean will be seen insisting that Kat apologise to Hayle. But before she can do so, the Slaters are thrown into a panic when Hayley starts to get contractions and is rushed to hospital. And as the family waits for news, Stacey gives Kat a reality check about her attitude towards Hayley.

Later on, Hayley returns after being discharged and reveals that the contractions were just a false alarm. But fans can expect Hayley to be left short for breath again when Jean’s attempt to help sees her making a rash move that ends up angering the mum-to-be.

By the week’s end, Jean is attempting to offer Hayley an olive branch, but she’s having none of it. And with Kat still giving her a hard time, pregnant Hayley makes a huge decision about the future. But just what has she opted to do?

