EastEnders: Karen catches Keanu and Sharon together – before mystery blackmailer is revealed

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) will be left fearing for her son Keanu’s future when she catches him kissing Sharon in an alleyway during an upcoming episode of EastEnders. Fearing that there could be recriminations should Phil discover what’s been going on, Karen goes to have it out with Sharon and pleads with her to end it with Keanu.

Advertisement

But, as we now know, the damage could already be done, what with a mystery blackmailer having already put the pressure on Keanu (Danny Walters) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) by letting them know that an audio file exists of them having sex – and that their movements are now being tracked.

Next week’s episodes will see Keanu have a worrying thought about who the blackmailer could be and grows increasingly determined to find out their identity. Scenes to be shown on Thursday 25 October will see Keanu having his suspicions confirmed when he sets up the mystery extortionist before rushing home to tell Sharon.

So will Sharon decide to confront the blackmailer? Or will news reach Phil’s ears before she’s able to act? And will Sharon and Keanu decide to keep seeing each other despite the evident dangers?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.