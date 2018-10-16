Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EastEnders favourite Dot Branning reveals that she’s dying

EastEnders favourite Dot Branning reveals that she’s dying

Is tragedy in store for the Walford legend?

Screen Shot 2018-10-16 at 16.38.44

EastEnders icon Dot Branning appears to have confirmed fans’ worst fears tonight when she revealed that she’s dying and has come back to Walford in order to say her goodbyes.

Advertisement

The Albert Square legend returned from her trip to Ireland yesterday and confided her health fears in Sonia, who advised her to make an appointment with the GP. But the visit to the doctors’ surgery did little to put her mind at rest and by the end of tonight’s episode, a resigned Dot was telling Jack that she was about to meet her maker.

Viewers should, perhaps, take Dot’s self-diagnosis with a pinch of salt, seeing as her hypochondria has been a long-running feature of EastEnders. And it seems as though Jack himself looks set to doubt Dot’s words – by Thursday, he’s suggesting that she get a second opinion, though she remains unconvinced that it’s the right thing to do.

EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5795

But as Jack tries to reassure Dot, she gets a flash of inspiration and heads off to meet an old friend who she feels she can trust – Dr Harold Legg. Scenes to be shown on Friday 19 October will see actor Leonard Fenton (now aged 92) return as Dr Legg does his best to reassure Dot about her future. But then comes the moment when the former GP reveals some shocking news of his own. Just what does Dr Legg have to say?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

Screen Shot 2018-10-16 at 16.38.44
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/10/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - TX: 19/10/2018 - Episode: EastEnders - October - December 2018 - 5797 (No. 5797) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS TUESDAY 9TH OCTOBER 2018* Dot sees Dr Legg. Dot Branning (JUNE BROWN), Dr Legg (LEONARD FENTON) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron Mccarron

EastEnders: Dot’s health crisis leads her to Dr Legg – but he has shock news of his own

Screen Shot zasdohasoidasoih2017-11-14 at 12.37.09

EastEnders: Gethin Pryce leaves following showdown with Sonia

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 24/12/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5621 (No. 5621) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS SATURDAY 9th DECEMBER 2017* Everyone is getting ready for the Nativity. Jack Branning (SCOTT MASLEN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

EastEnders star Scott Maslen praises new boss for “steadying the ship”

JH

EastEnders: Abi to die next week – how will Max and Lauren cope?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more