Coronation Street: Tracy frames Abi for causing Michelle’s car crash

Coronation Street‘s Tracy Barlow returns from her honeymoon next week, announcing she’s left cheating husband Steve McDonald in Morocco and stole his passport so he can’t leave the country – but the sly smirk is soon wiped from the vengeful bride’s face when she realises she’s responsible for causing Michelle Connor’s car crash that killed Ronan Truman and almost claimed the lives of Ryan Connor and Leanne Battersby.

On Friday 26 October toxic Trace is back on the cobbles revealing she’s abandoned Steve in the desert for cheating on her when she’s brought up to speed on Michelle’s horrific car accident. Tracy panics as she recalls sneaking over to Kevin Webster’s garage to tamper with Ms Connor’s motor on the morning of her wedding when she mistakenly believed mechanic Abi Franklin had slept with Steve, unaware of the consequences her misguided revenge resulted in.

Police arrive at the Rovers to question Abi and she’s apprehended, while terrified Tracy quickly forms a plan and swipes her mate’s purse and keys. Abi is confident she can prove her innocence with the garage CCTV, but is stunned when Kev reveals the laptop has been stolen – leading police to accuse the recovering addict of colluding with dead gangster Ronan to sabotage the car as part of his vendetta against the Connors in exchange for drugs.

Abi is apoplectic and Tracy feels terrible for throwing her friend under the bus, but knowing she will incriminate herself if she tells the truth what will the bolshy Barlow do? The scandal starts to sully Abi’s reputation, leading to a tense showdown with boss Kevin who doesn’t know what to believe.

How long can Tracy watch her mate take the blame for her wrongdoing?

