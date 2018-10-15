Tyler faces Cassius in prison – first pics of Neighbours showdown

This is the moment Neighbours’ Tyler Brennan faces his secret half-brother Cassius Grady, the man who murdered their father Hamish Roche but allowed his sibling to take the blame and stole his girlfriend Piper Willis while he was in prison.

Advertisement

On Monday 22 October, Ty makes the decision to visit Cassius in prison in the hope of getting answers about his actions. Tyler is struggling to readjust to life on the outside having been released from jail, eight months after being wrongly found guilty of murdering his father believing a blow to the head during a row on the night he died was to blame for his demise.

Unsurprisingly it’s hardly an episode of Long Lost Family when the brothers are in the same room for the first time, with Tyler raging despite Cassius’s attempts to apologise at how the situation spiralled out of control.

After the unsuccessful meeting, Piper reflects on how bad an idea it was for Tyler to meet his relative and worries what impact it will have for the brooding Brennan as he tries to move on.

She’s shocked when she then hears Cassius has been beaten up in prison – did Tyler plan the attack from the outside by way of revenge?

Piper’s protective big brother Ned eventually admits he ordered the bashing to get justice for what Cassius did to his sis, but Tyler is upset at being accused of such aggression and decides he can’t stay in Erinsborough with its bad memories tainting his future – he’s moving to Adelaide.

Devastated at losing her man, but understanding his need to make a fresh start, on Wednesday 24 October Piper and Tyler bid an emotional farewell and manage to find a degree of closure. #Typer fans should prepare themselves for tears as a line is drawn under one of Neighbours’ most popular pairings of recent times… Will Piper ever get over losing her soul mate? And will she blame Cassius for pushing him away?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers