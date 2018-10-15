Hollyoaks: Ste’s wedding drama – James plans to expose Harry’s cheating

Hollyoaks‘ Ste Hay and Harry Thompson are all set to the tie the knot next week, but Harry’s lover James Nightingale plans to expose their forbidden fling at the altar threatening to ruin the big day. And if that doesn’t wreck the wedding, then the oncoming storm most certainly will…

The nuptials are almost called off by concerned Ste at the last minute as Harry’s little sister Dee Dee Hutchinson fights for her life in hospital, but Tony insists his son’s special moment go ahead and the ceremony is back on.

Unbeknown to the grooms, James has roped in teen tearaway Romeo Quinn as part of his plan to sensationally blow his affair with Harry by sneaking pictures of the couple kissing into the wedding guests’ gift bags. Will his plan work, and is this the moment where Romeo reveals he is Mr Nightingale’s long-lost son he has no idea even exists?

Despite further hiccups with the catering, as the McQueens muck up and forget to prepare any food for the reception, it appears the boys say ‘I do’ and the wedding goes ahead – but the annual Hollyoaks stunt is looming as a terrible storm brews over the village and threatens to hit, causing chaos, destruction and death…

Will one of the couple end up as a casualty of the storm? Have they got hitched with Harry’s infidelity out in the open only to be forgiven by Ste? Or is that particular secret still set to blow post-ceremony? And what about Ste’s ex Sinead O’Connor who is back to ruin the wedding as revenge for Mr Hay originally cheating on her with Harry?

