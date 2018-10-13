When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

From the 15 celebrities who start this series of Strictly Come Dancing, there can only be one winner.

Whoever it may be will be following in Holby City star Joe McFadden’s footsteps when they lift the Glitterball trophy in the live Strictly 2018 final.

But when is the last episode in this series of Strictly going to be?

Although the date and time for the Strictly final has yet to be confirmed, we’re having a pretty good guess that it’s going to fall on Saturday 15th December.

Recent years have seen the final hover around the third weekend of the month, falling with just enough time for the celebrities and everyone who works on the show to have a bit of a breather before Christmas.

In 2017, the final landed on 16th December – crowning Joe McFadden the winner – while the year before that it was 17th December that saw Oe Oduba take home the Glitterball trophy.

Going on this basis, we reckon 15th December is a relatively accurate guess.

Katie Piper has already been confirmed, and these are just some of the celebs who are also being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn