Home and Away: Raffy buried alive in tunnel collapse horror

There’s danger ahead for Home and Away teens Raffy Morrison, Ryder Jackson and Coco Astoni when the trio of mates are trapped in a collapsed tunnel. Even the rescue mission staged by brave cop Chelsea Campbell proves risky – could lives be lost in the tragedy?

Cocky Ryder has been left in Leah Patterson-Baker’s care with granddad Alf Stewart away, but he gives his guardian the runaround trying to prove he doesn’t need looking after like a little kid.

Learning of an old River Boys hideout from Dean Thompson, on Tuesday 23 October Ryder dares Raffy and Coco to camp out there overnight at the spooky old house, spinning a web of lies to their parents about where they really are.

Events take a disastrous turn when Ryder encourages the girls to go exploring in the secret tunnels beneath the rickety house, only for the narrow tunnel to cave in and trap the gang.

Raffy takes the brunt of the horror, knocked unconscious and separated from Ryder and Coco. Back in the Bay, in Wednesday 24 October’s episode, the search is on for the missing schoolkids, and Dean realises Ryder must’ve gone to his old gang’s hangout and leads the cops there.

Brave officer Chelsea stages a risky rescue operation by squeezing herself into the tunnel from the surface, putting her own life in jeopardy. Ryder and Coco are able to get out and thankfully Chelsea manages to pull Raffy to safety.

The brush with death traumatises the threesome, particularly Raffy – will there be long-term consequences for the young girl’s health after the blow to the head? One positive outcome sees Colby Thorne grow closer to old flame Chelsea after her act of heroism. Could the near-tragedy bring them back together?

