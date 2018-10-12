Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Viewers gave the Line of Duty series 4 finale a glistening five stars

Viewers gave the Line of Duty series 4 finale a glistening five stars

Jed Mercurio and Thandie Newton, take a bow

136513.4382a590-4b70-46e4-9360-78bb79be3145

What. An. Ending.

Advertisement

Last night we were treated to the twist-packed mind-melting final episode of Line of Duty series four. And from Roz Huntley’s confession to Ted Hastings’ super pistol aim, to the unveiling of the balaclava man men, the BBC’s corrupt cop drama gave everything viewers wanted: TV drama at its best.

In particular, telly-watchers singled out Thandie Newton’s performance as DCI Roz Huntley, the “wee witch” who confessed to murdering Tim Ifield, before she turned to arrest criminal lawyer Jimmy Lakewell.

And although cops Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) saved AC-12 by the episode’s end, some said they should put their efforts into another role…

In fact, it looks like the soon-to-made Ted Hastings Party could do well in the upcoming general election…

Hopefully we’ll find out the answers in the next series (which we may be waiting quite a while for).

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 1 May 2017

Tags

All about Line of Duty

136513.4382a590-4b70-46e4-9360-78bb79be3145
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

132336.0cdef33f-6cf7-498c-b13b-5bba1ab27ad3

The creator of Line of Duty already knows how the drama will end

132289.64c8c25e-9e58-48e6-b7e5-c4c79a88daa2

Exclusive Line of Duty won’t be 'dumbed down' when it moves to BBC1

Ted Hastings Line of Duty (BBC)

Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar wants to see more “action hero” Ted Hastings in series five

134032.a26bb6f1-81e9-4e65-9b31-ee3060986722

Put your questions to the cast of Line of Duty at the Radio Times Festival

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more