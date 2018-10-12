Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Line of Duty series four: Who is Jimmy Lakewell?

Line of Duty series four: Who is Jimmy Lakewell?

Everything you need to know about the smooth-talking lawyer played by Patrick Baladi

135837.e7056428-ab54-4547-a42d-cea3017a06b3

Line of Duty‘s Jimmy Lakewell didn’t sound like a real person when we first heard about him.

Advertisement

He was a name on Nick Huntley’s phone – someone the husband of chief antagonist Roz clearly turned to in a crisis (and there were a few of those).

So when Nick caught wind of Steve Arnott’s imminent arrival he called Lakewell straight away – and it turned out the lawyer really was who he said he was, an old law school friend of Nick who was immediately by his side once things started to go pear-shaped.

134441.f43e5e2f-0eec-4061-9ebb-42fb3f5cca7a

He has a way with words, does our Jimmy. He antagonised Northern Irishman Ted Hastings when he told him to “dial down the Ian Paisley” as Nick was being questioned.

Charming. But is he Team Nick or Team Roz? And is he just an offensive smart-arse or someone altogether more sinister?

You can never be sure with Line of Duty. It is still possible (though unlikely) that he is Balaclava Man who smashed up Steve to protect his friend.

We’ll find out soon, no doubt…

Advertisement

This article was originally published in April 2017

Tags

All about Line of Duty

136513.4382a590-4b70-46e4-9360-78bb79be3145
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

132289.64c8c25e-9e58-48e6-b7e5-c4c79a88daa2

Exclusive Line of Duty won’t be 'dumbed down' when it moves to BBC1

132336.0cdef33f-6cf7-498c-b13b-5bba1ab27ad3

The creator of Line of Duty already knows how the drama will end

131355.1d597130-56d4-4b80-85f6-7b7b1c2934f9

Thandie Newton is refusing to crack in the new Line of Duty trailer

134520.c8629a06-d13d-48f7-9570-482eed926c25

Will Line of Duty series four kill off ANOTHER key character?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more