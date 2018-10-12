Accessibility Links

  Line of Duty viewers need a hug and a mug of warm cocoa after THAT cliffhanger

Line of Duty viewers need a hug and a mug of warm cocoa after THAT cliffhanger

Before you read any further you should know that we’re about to relive the end of last night’s Line of Duty. So if you’re yet to see series four, episode three or don’t want to re-open that Pandora’s box of grief about the finale then turn back down.

Right, deep breaths. Here we go.

Steve Arnott might actually be dead. THE Steve Arnott, who’s been at the heart of the corrupt cop drama from the beginning, was badly beaten and left motionless after being pushed down a flight of stairs by the mysterious balaclava man.

And the loss of Martin Compston’s character was too much for some fans to contemplate…

However, many are still hoping that our hero pulled through. This is ruddy Steve Arnott, after all…

But there is a silver lining to this crumpled-Steve-Arnott-shaped cloud: it makes for mesmerising drama. Bring on episode four!

This article was originally published 0n 10 April 2017

All about Line of Duty

