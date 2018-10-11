Emmerdale reveals Ross Barton’s fate as acid attack story reaches climax

Emmerdale‘s Ross Barton has survived his violent showdown with acid attacker Simon McManus who has now been brought to justice, following a tense 30-minute wait between tonight’s double episodes which hinted the popular bad boy had been killed off.

On Thursday 11 October the climax of Ross’s revenge plan against Simon for inflicting him with life-changing scars resulted in Moira Dingle trying desperately to stop her nephew killing his enemy after sneakily recording a confession from the attacker on her phone.

Simon grabbed the phone and ran, only for Ross to give chase and Moira to look on in horror as one of the fellas received a rock to the head in the bust-up. Part two picked up with unconscious Ross being stretchered off in an ambulance and Moira revealing to the police Simon ran off after dealing out the blow to Mr Barton.

Brother Pete and girlfriend Rebecca White rushed to Ross, thankfully awake and well, at the hospital as police revealed to the patient they had apprehended and arrested Simon, in possession of Moira’s phone containing the confession which means they have a pretty solid evidence to pin the acid attack on him.

Emotional Ross finally had closure that justice had at last been done, and fans breathed a sigh of relief the character wasn’t dead and that Michael Parr’s much-publicised exit after five years in the role was yet to come. Does this mean we can now expect a happy ending for Ross and his posh princess lover Bex? Someone who wasn’t so lucky, however, was Joe Tate, who was seemingly killed off in a surprise twist. The show has confirmed Ned Porteous has left the cast, but could Joe still be alive?

