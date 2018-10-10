Accessibility Links

  3. Coronation Street: Liz discovers Jim and Hannah’s shock secret – new details revealed

Coronation Street: Liz discovers Jim and Hannah's shock secret – new details revealed

How will Liz react?

Poor Liz McDonald is in for a shock on tonight’s Coronation Street when she discovers her ex-husband Jim kissing the woman she thought was their daughter – and realises she has been the victim of a malicious con.

Wednesday’s double bill sees Liz find out what fans of the ITV soap have known for weeks – that Jim and Hannah joined forces to rob her of her life savings, and are lovers not father and daughter.

In recent episodes, Jim has developed strong feelings for his ex-wife and has started to regret the decision to let Liz believe Hannah is their daughter Katie, who died shortly after birth, and that she needed money to treat the hereditary condition Myotonic Dystrophy.

Having asked Liz to give their relationship another try Jim tried to persuade Hannah to leave Weatherfield alone with Liz’s £10,000. But Hannah has her suspicions about Jim and Liz’s feelings for each other and is not about to give up on her dreams of a future with Jim.

What fans will see this evening is Hannah scheming to get Jim to come to a hotel room during Steve and Tracy’s wedding reception before leaning in for a kiss – failing, of course, to tell him that Liz is in the bathroom.

So how will Liz react when she realises what the duplicitous pair have been up to? Find out when Coronation Street airs these scenes at 7.30 and 8.30pm on ITV.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

