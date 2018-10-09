Emmerdale reveals Adam’s whereabouts – will Victoria find him?

Emmerdale‘s Victoria Barton is desperate to track down husband Adam who is on the run having taken the blame for his mum Moira’s murder of Emma Barton, and next week the worried wife gets some info when she hires a private detective to aid her search. But a revelation from Aaron Dingle sets off a chain of events that put Vic in danger…

Robert Sugden is concerned for his little sister when she breaks into the haulage office and rifles through paperwork looking for leads on her other half’s location. Insisting to his sibling no one knows where he is, Aaron hides his guilt from his new husband and later reveals to him and Matty Barton, out of earshot from Vic, that he’s heard from Adam recently – he’s hiding out in Budapest.

Meanwhile, private investigator Glen has already secured his first hefty payment from vulnerable Victoria, but when he spins her a story that Adam is in Portugal it starts to look like the detective is not to be trusted. Is he conning Mrs Barton out of her cash and playing with her emotions?

As Matty and Robron worry that Glen is taking Victoria for a ride and swipe the envelope with her latest payment to him out of her bag without her realising, the perplexed pub chef meets up with the ‘tec but panics when she can’t produce the next instalment of money she promised.

Glen turns nasty, and when Matty, Robert and Aaron rush to the scene of Victoria’s rendezvous they are horrified when they find her phone abandoned on the ground – but no sign of the lady herself… What has Glen done with her? And will she live long enough to discover Aaron knows where her hubby is?

