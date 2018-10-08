When is Channel 4’s Old People’s Home for Four-Year-Olds on TV?
Retirement home residents are partnered with a band of noisy four-year-olds — with heartwarming results
A Dunkirk veteran and widower and a four-year-old London Underground aficionado (“I’ve been on the Circle Line, the Metropolitan Line and the Hammersmith and City Line!”) might not seem destined to be best friends — at least on paper.
But that’s precisely what this big-hearted Channel 4 documentary does — challenge all your expectations, and show you the powerful effects of cross-generational friendships.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What time is Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds on TV?
Old People’s Home for Four Year Olds airs on Channel 4 on Monday 8th October at 9pm.
Is there a trailer?
Yes — it features kid goats and it’s adorable. Check it out below.
What’s it about?
The second series of this heartwarming show sees retirement home residents partnered with a band of noisy four-year-olds — with the overarching aim of seeing what the health benefits might be for the elderly participants.
But the real tear-jerking moments come when residents like 97-year-old Victor, a widower, regains his sparkle after spending time with the children.