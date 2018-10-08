Neighbours: Tyler and Piper REUNITED! See the first look pics

Neighbours‘ Tyler Brennan returns to Ramsay Street on Tuesday 16 October, having been exonerated for murdering dad Hamish Roche now the real killer, Ty’s secret half-brother Cassius Grady, has confessed to the crime.

Travis Burns reprises the role following the character’s emotional departure in February, ending weeks of speculation Tyler would be back once the truth about Cassius and his secret link to the Brennans was revealed.

Attending the hearing to downgrade his manslaughter charge to assault now it’s confirmed he didn’t deliver the killer blow to Hamish’s head, Tyler tells big brother Mark he doesn’t want to see girlfriend Piper Willis who was in a relationship with Cassius while she was unaware of his true identity and agenda.

Piper is desperate to see her ex, who cut ties with her when he went to prison and urged him to move on with her life, so she can explain how she too was duped by Cassius just like everyone else. Despite Mark telling her to stay away, she turns up at the police station to greet Tyler as he’s declared a free man.

The long-awaited showdown between the fan favourite pairing comes on Wednesday 17 October, but as they discuss the emotional events of the last eight months can they establish any kind of future together? Tyler feels uneasy at being back in Erinsborough, and struggles to reconcile Piper’s romance with Cassius despite the fact he lied to her.

Piper hopes the couple are able to move on and perhaps pick up where they left off, but Ty pushes her away and tells her too much has happened… After all they’ve been through, can they really start over? Would Neighbours be so cruel as to finally reunite #Typer only to tear them apart all over again?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.