Neighbours: Paul catches Terese and Leo in the act!

Paul Robinson discovers his son Leo Tanaka and ex-lover Terese Willis are having a secret fling in next week’s Neighbours, as the age-gap romance is sensationally exposed.

Terese and toy boy Leo have been sneaking around for weeks, not quite ready to go public with their unexpected liaison which kicked off last month on the day Leo’s brother David married Aaron Brennan.

But the inevitable happens on Wednesday 17 October when the couple are canoodling at the Robinson residence only to be busted by Paul when he returns home unexpectedly.

The Lassiters legend is not in the best of moods, having just learnt daughter Amy Williams is dating arch-enemy Gary Canning, so stumbling in on the fumbling in his living room doesn’t go down too well.

Leo tries desperately to explain the depth of his feelings for his cougar lover to his father, who is outraged his son has ‘stolen’ Terese knowing full well he was trying to get her back. Immediately meddling, Paul tries to force Leo into a job overseas to put distance between the couple, and cruelly tells Terese she’ll never keep a younger man happy. Chucking Leo’s clothes from the penthouse balcony, Paul then throws him out, fires him and disowns his son!

As the community reels from the revelation of the affair, Leo ends up moving in to the Willis house, but Terese is secretly concerned their relationship has become too serious too quickly. Will Paul’s actions end up destroying the couple?

“Terese and Leo are petrified of what Paul will do next,” reveals Tim Kano, who plays Leo. “The fallout will show how ruthless and conniving he is. They need to band together, but there are so many hurdles and so many lives entangled, with lots of professional and as well personal consequences. Awkward doesn’t even cover it! Leo and Terese will have to navigate Paul’s strong, vengeful side…”

