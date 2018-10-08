Emmerdale: watch Kim Tate’s comeback scene as she’s released from prison

ITV has released a sneak-peek look at Kim Tate’s return to Emmerdale in a scene that sees the villainous vamp met by Graham Foster after she’s released from prison. As Kim is seen saying, she’s now more ruthless than ever when it comes to getting what she feels she’s owed – in her case, this will soon be revealed to mean Home Farm itself.

What viewers will see is Kim unmasked as having been pulling Graham and Joe’s strings for over a decade, if not longer. And pretty soon Graham is forced to choose where his loyalties lie after he’s ordered by Kim to get rid of Joe permanently.

“Graham and Joe are both working for Kim,” confirmed Andrew Scarborough. “Graham has been warning Joe since they arrived, saying things like: ‘Don’t push it, this is not what was agreed’. Graham doesn’t mind the idea of Joe marrying Debbie Dingle, but has insisted on the prenup. He knows Kim won’t be happy over what Joe is doing so Graham has been trying to keep him on track and ensure he sticks to the plan.”

“Kim has been in charge all along,” added Claire King, returning to her famous role as the village vixen. “I’m not sure exactly how far this goes back but it would be over 10 years, and she’s been under lock and key since then. Kim and Graham also have a romantic history. It’s an interesting partnership and there’s a lot that’s gone on between them. You’ll find out more about that next week – it’s very exciting!”

