What time is Jenna Coleman’s child abduction thriller The Cry on TV?

In a major departure from her roles in Doctor Who and Victoria, Jenna Coleman makes her debut BBC1 thriller The Cry – a drama about a young mother whose newborn baby disappears in Australia.

Here’s what we know so far:

When is The Cry on TV?

The Cry began on Sunday 30th September at 9pm on BBC1, and continues on Sundays at 9pm.

Jenna Coleman completed filming for the four-part thriller in Australia and Glasgow in May 2018, so she could begin production on series three of Victoria.

What is The Cry about?

Coleman stars as young mother Joanna, who travels from Scotland to Australia with her husband Alistair (Top of the Lake’s Ewen Leslie) and their newborn child. They’re seeking to gain custody of Alistair’s daughter from his Australia ex-wife Alexandra (played by Asher Keddie), and they’re also visiting Alistair’s mother Elizabeth.

However, an unthinkable tragedy breaks the family apart when their newborn baby disappears from a small coastal town in Australia. According to the BBC, “it is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman, exposing the myths and truths of motherhood.”

Coleman has described the experience of reading the script as “like walking a tightrope, racing page to page, unsettling, unknowable, uncomfortable, and thrilling.”

The Cry has been adapted by Jacquelin Perske from the popular 2013 novel of the same name by Helen FitzGerald, and is produced by Synchronicity Films. The director is Glendyn Ivin and the producer is Brian Kaczynski.

Who is in the cast of The Cry?

Aside from Jenna Coleman, Ewen Leslie and Asher Keddie in the leading roles, the cast includes Stella Gonet, Sophie Kennedy Clark, Alex Dimitriades, Markella Kavenagh and Shareena Clanton.

Is there a trailer for The Cry?

Yes! The first trailer for The Cry has been released – check it out below: