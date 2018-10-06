Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

When is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

Everything you need to know about the live final of Strictly 2018

Strictly Come Dancing 2017

From the 15 celebrities who start this series of Strictly Come Dancing, there can only be one winner.

Advertisement

Whoever it may be will be following in Holby City star Joe McFadden’s footsteps when they lift the Glitterball trophy in the live Strictly 2018 final.

But when is the last episode in this series of Strictly going to be?

Although the date and time for the Strictly final has yet to be confirmed, we’re having a pretty good guess that it’s going to fall on Saturday 15th December.

Recent years have seen the final hover around the third weekend of the month, falling with just enough time for the celebrities and everyone who works on the show to have a bit of a breather before Christmas.

In 2017, the final landed on 16th December – crowning Joe McFadden the winner – while the year before that it was 17th December that saw Oe Oduba take home the Glitterball trophy.

Going on this basis, we reckon 15th December is a relatively accurate guess.

Katie Piper has already been confirmed, and these are just some of the celebs who are also being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Lauren Steadman - Strictly Come Dancing 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bollywood: The World's Biggest Film Industry (BBC)

“Shakespeare is so Bollywood”: Anita Rani shares her love for India’s cinema classics

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Strictly Come Dancing Logo - (C) BBC - Photographer: BBC

The theme of the 2018 Strictly stars’ code names has been revealed

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Meet the Celebrity Big Brother 2018 housemates

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Strictly Come Dancing Logo - (C) BBC - Photographer: BBC

When is the next Strictly Come Dancing celebrity going to be announced?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more